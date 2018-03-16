O.J. Simpson is Disappointed in Colin Kaepernick; Hints at Friendship With Donald Trump

O.J. Simpson is back in the news, and this time he is speaking out against arguably the most polarizing NFL player since himself, Colin Kaepernick.

Simpson told the Buffalo News that he took issue with Kaepernick “attacking the flag,” calling it a “mistake”.

“I think Colin made a mistake,” said Simpson who was released from prison in October. Simpson then tried to make an analogy of tragic events that occurred during his childhood:

“I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be.”

Simpson may be the last person who Kaepernick would want to hear from when it comes to his stance on social issues involving minorities. There are numerous reports that Simpson desperately tried to separate himself from “Black America” until his murder trial.

Not to mention, Simpson’s past does not necessarily define someone that should be giving advice on making “mistakes”. This comes just days after Simpson grossly detailed how he would have committed the double murder many are convinced he was responsible for.

Simpson, who nowadays can be seen posing with women in Nevada, doesn’t believe he would have voted for Donald Trump, but indicated they are/were friends: