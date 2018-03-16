USA Today Sports

Roundup: Trump Organization Subpoenaed by Mueller; Mike Teevee on Jeopardy!; Vintage Mike Breen

Roundup

New Orleans Saints owner Tom Benson dies at 90 … Donald Trump Jr. is getting a divorce …  Saudi Arabia’s crown prince has a messy situation going onDog missing for almost five years pops up again … Aaron Judge needs a quick lesson in tampering … ESPN is marketing free agency with gustoMike Teevee from Willy Wonka went on Jeopardy … Less sweet, sweet nicotine in cigarettes … Robert Mueller subpoenas Trump OrganizationNdamukong Suh has nice digsDraftKings would welcome legalized sports gambling … Tragic bridge collapse on FIU’s campus … Russian hands on our our energy and water systemsNike president abruptly resigns …  Colin Kaepernick spotted training in Houston … Tom Crean to take over at Georgia  … More layoffs at the Chicago Tribune …  Corinne Olympios

Interesting comments by Shep Smith on his place in the Fox News ecosystem. [Time]

Ohio lawmaker says students 18 and older should be able to carry guns in school. [Columbus Dispatch]

Ed Charles of Miracle Mets dies at 84. [NYDN]

Clyde Frazier and Mike Breen, way back when.

Referee is really into it.

Presented without comment.

