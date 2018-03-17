The 18 Worst Choke Jobs In Sports History

So yeah, the No. 1 team in the NCAA tournament made the bad kind of history Friday night as Virginia lost to University of Maryland, Baltimore County to become the first No. 1 seed to ever lose to a No. 16 seed.

And just like the top team in the entire tournament is out and brackets everywhere are busted.

Where does that performance rank on our list of biggest choke jobs in sports history. Let’s take a look!

19. Buffalo Bills, 2000 AFC Wild-Card Game

“The Music City Miracle.” That phrase alone still sparks a bad feeling in the collective gut of Bills Mafia. The Bills just needed to avoid giving up a kick return for a TD at the end of their wild-card game against the Titans in Tennessee and, well, we know how that went for them. The loss hurt the franchise for years as the Bills didn’t make it back to the playoffs until just last January.