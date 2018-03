Calling your opponent a 'bitch' when you're trailing by 26. I see you, dog. pic.twitter.com/SvEsRRpzBA — Due# (@JDue51) March 17, 2018

Collin Sexton’s collegiate career likely came to an end this afternoon with Alabama’s blowout loss to Villanova. The freshman phenom scored 17 points on 7-of-14 shooting. He also earned a technical with 5:21 remaining for talking trash to Mikal Bridges. Skilled lipreaders should have no trouble making out which magic words earned the whistle.

Alabama happened to trail by 24 points at the time.