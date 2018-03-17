Glen "Big Baby" Davis Arrested With 126 Grams of Marijuana and $92K In Cash at a Hampton Inn

Glen Davis, often known as “Big Baby,” has found himself in some sizeable trouble. According to WMAR Baltimore, Davis was arrested on February 7 at a Hampton Inn in Aberdeen, MD after the owner of the hotel smelled marijuana, knocked on the door, and was told by someone in the room to “F*** off!”.

After Davis gave signed consent to search the room, Aberdeen Police Lieutenant William Reiber said:

“They recovered 126 grams of marijuana,” and “In addition to that there was a brief case that contained 92,164 dollars of U.S. currency along with a ledger that contained language which is consistent with someone involved in the sale and distribution of narcotics.”

Davis was later indicted on seven counts of drug possession and distribution. He is now scheduled to appear in Maryland court in April.

It will be interesting to see if this has any impact on his BIG3 career, where he recently signed a deal.