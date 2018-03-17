Nevada Coach Eric Musselman Opens Up About In-Game Bathroom Thoughts

Life works in mysterious ways. Had Nevada not mounted a big second half comeback and fought for an overtime victory over Texas yesterday, the world may have gone on without knowing coach Eric Musselman’s thoughts on using the bathroom mid-game.

The below exchange happened at today’s media availability and it’s the type of dogged reporting we should all appreciate.

Q. Coach, you’ve got to be one of the most hydrated coaches on the sideline. You always have a cup of water or something in your hand going up and down. The question is have you ever had to use the restroom while coaching a basketball game and seriously thought about leaving? A. Yes, yes, and yes. They’re small sips that I’m taking. As you get older, you’ve got to use the bathroom a little bit more. And so I do worry, especially when the timeouts are longer in this tournament. It’s been a great concern of mine. Our staff’s well-prepared in case I have to leave. So far, so good, though.

Kudos to Musselman for opening up about an under-discussed problem plaguing the college game. All of the lengthy replay reviews and stoppages in the final minutes are undoubtedly wreaking havoc on the plumbing of the nation’s coaches.

Everyone out there who diligently times a trip to the facilities before boarding a flight and prays for a speedy takeoff knows exactly what he’s taking about.

Be proud and be regular, people. Ain’t nothing wrong with it.