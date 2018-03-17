Of Course Isaac Haas, A Superhuman, May Play With a Fractured Elbow

Purdue center Isaac Haas sustained a fractured elbow in the Boilermakers’ blowout victory Friday over Cal State Fullerton. He was initially ruled out for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament, a giant blow to Purdue’s lofty aspirations.

But Haas, a 7-foot-2, 290-pound mountain of a man, apparently has other plans.

Isaac Haas practiced w/@BoilerBall this afternoon. He had a brace on his fractured elbow. Brace needs to be cleared by NCAA. IF it is cleared, Purdue will have to decide if they allow him to play. He wants to play per Coach Painter. He will go through warmups tomorrow. @CBSSports — Allie LaForce (@ALaForce) March 17, 2018

Matt Painter threw a bit of cold water on the idea that his biggest body could soldier on Sunday against Butler, saying he was doubtful Haas would be able to play. And yet, the window of possibility remains slightly cracked. If Purdue can advance to the Sweet 16, he’ll have another four or five days to heal to a point where he can contribute some minutes.

I mean, who is going to tell this guy he can’t get back on the court and fight to extend his collegiate career? Feels like a scary proposition.