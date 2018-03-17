NCAAB USA Today Sports

Of Course Isaac Haas, A Superhuman, May Play With a Fractured Elbow

Of Course Isaac Haas, A Superhuman, May Play With a Fractured Elbow

NCAAB

Of Course Isaac Haas, A Superhuman, May Play With a Fractured Elbow

Purdue center Isaac Haas sustained a fractured elbow in the Boilermakers’ blowout victory Friday over Cal State Fullerton. He was initially ruled out for the remainder of the NCAA Tournament, a giant blow to Purdue’s lofty aspirations.

But Haas, a 7-foot-2, 290-pound mountain of a man, apparently has other plans.

Matt Painter threw a bit of cold water on the idea that his biggest body could soldier on Sunday against Butler, saying he was doubtful Haas would be able to play. And yet, the window of possibility remains slightly cracked. If Purdue can advance to the Sweet 16, he’ll have another four or five days to heal to a point where he can contribute some minutes.

I mean, who is going to tell this guy he can’t get back on the court and fight to extend his collegiate career? Feels like a scary proposition.

, , , , , NCAAB

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NCAAB
Home