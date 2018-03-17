Sunday's NCAA Tournament Television Schedule

Game times are set for Sunday’s NCAA Tournament slate. Can UMBC continue its improbable march? Who will win the battle of Tom Izzo vs. Jim Boeheim? Will the all-West Virginia matchup be almost heavenly?

Butler vs. Purdue, 12:10 p.m. EST, CBS

Syracuse vs. Michigan State, approx. 2:45 p.m., CBS

North Carolina vs. Texas A&M, 5:15, CBS

Nevada vs. Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m., TNT

Clemson vs. Auburn, 7:10 p.m., TBS

UMBC vs. Kansas State, approx. 7:45 p.m., truTV

Florida State/Missouri vs. Xavier, approx. 8:40 p.m, TNT

Marshall vs. West Virginia, approx. 9:40 p.m., TBS