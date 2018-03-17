Two Rhode Island Fans Got Escorted Out of Arena After Calling Wendell Carter, Jr.'s Mom a B

In the first half of the Rhode Island-Duke second round game, a couple of Rhode Island fans got escorted out of the arena by security, and Wendell Carter, Jr.’s mom, Kylia, changed locations to move closer to the court.

At halftime, she spoke with Bridget Condon of ABC11 in Raleigh-Durham, and explained what happened. (warning: some NSFW language).

I spoke with Wendell Carter Jr.’s mom at halftime to get her perception of what happened with the #URI fans. #MarchMadness #NCAATournament #URIvsDuke #ABC11 *warning some explicit language* pic.twitter.com/oTE8aIhb3i — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) March 17, 2018

According to Mrs. Carter, she yelled after a charge was called on Marvin Bagley, “that wasn’t a charge, ref” and the Rhode Island fan, who she said had been drinking, yelled at her, “yes it was, b—-.” Other fans in front came to her defense, and security came down and escorted the offenders away.