Not only did the UMBC Retrievers make NCAA Tournament history tonight, but they made gambling history. According to The Action Network, the Retrievers became the first tournament team in the past 20 years to win outright as +2750 or higher moneyline dog.

Every book has different lines, but here is an example of a $800 moneyline bet placed on UMBC tonight.

Here is the $800ML that was placed on UMBC at the @CGTechnology_ book at the @VenetianVegas wins 16k pic.twitter.com/TLWY8dHyBm — Jason Simbal (@jsimbal) March 17, 2018

At +2000, that $800 ticket paid out $16,800. Bottles on this guy tonight in Vegas!