UMBC's Twitter Account Was On Fire During Upset Of Virginia

UMBC knocked off Virginia Friday night in what I believe is the biggest upset in college basketball history. The Retrievers became the first 16-seed to knock off a 1-seed in the history of the NCAA Tournament. Oh, and they did it in a 74-54 blowout.

While UMBC’s players were the stars of the night, another star emerged: whoever is running the school’s athletics twitter account. Seriously, the account was on fire all night. Much of its ire was directed at Seth Davis, who announced the following just one minute into the game:

Virginia. Sharpie. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 17, 2018

Oh Seth, you had no idea who you were dealing with.

Check out some of the highlights from UMBC’s Twitter during and after the game:

Jairus Lyles with a THREEEEEE! WE LEAD NO.1 VIRGINIA 19-16! https://t.co/fTuwNEESLS — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

So…ummm….the Kansas State and Creighton fans are now UMBC fans — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

At the half UMBC 21, No.1 Virginia 21. This is fun. Y'all havin fun? We're havin fun — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Hi everyone, in case you didn't see, Seth Davis tweeted this one minute into the game pic.twitter.com/vDlrcOtJOn — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

We won 24 games and a conference title, it's not like we are a YMCA team, dude https://t.co/TNYHHdwNZy — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Just havin fun, cuz that's all 16 seeds are supposed to do https://t.co/QdZfjNFFle — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Second Half about to start, no matter what happens we just want you all to remember……we are conveniently located just outside of Baltimore and have stellar academics — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Just havin fun https://t.co/WdYLjZS9HF — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

We're just a 16 seed, happy to be here, also we're up 35-24 on No.1 Virginia with Jairus going to the line to shoot 3 ft with 15:52 left — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

We're pretty decent too https://t.co/rGwnySe1WM — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Hi Seth, remember when you declared the game over at tip? We are up 14 with 14 minutes left https://t.co/duUviOMvZO — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

RESPECT. US. — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

C'MON GUYS, you crashed our dang website, our IT people wanna watch the game too, please form an orderly line — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

We're up 12 on Virginia with 4:07 left, but more importantly we heard their may be some cookies left in the media dining area, will report back soon — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

PUT SOME RESPECK ON IT! WE HAVE DEFEATED NO.1 OVERALL SEED VIRGINIA 74-54 — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

ADVANCE THE BRACKET pic.twitter.com/v7GhTZMDWy — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

Tell @SethDavisHoops, who sharpied in Virginia at tip, that we said “sup” https://t.co/50MmnsJJqX — UMBC Athletics (@UMBCAthletics) March 17, 2018

That might be the best night of Twittering from an official college athletics account ever. Whoever was in charge deserves a hefty raise. Well done.