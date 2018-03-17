UMBC's Twitter Account Was On Fire During Upset Of Virginia

UMBC knocked off Virginia Friday night in what I believe is the biggest upset in college basketball history. The Retrievers became the first 16-seed to knock off a 1-seed in the history of the NCAA Tournament. Oh, and they did it in a 74-54 blowout.
While UMBC’s players were the stars of the night, another star emerged: whoever is running the school’s athletics twitter account. Seriously, the account was on fire all night. Much of its ire was directed at Seth Davis, who announced the following just one minute into the game:
Oh Seth, you had no idea who you were dealing with.
Check out some of the highlights from UMBC’s Twitter during and after the game:
That might be the best night of Twittering from an official college athletics account ever. Whoever was in charge deserves a hefty raise. Well done.
