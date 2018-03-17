VIDEO: Clayton Custer Gets Divine Bounce, Loyola and Sister Jean March Into Sweet 16

YOU CANNOT STOP LOYOLA IN CRUNCH TIME. pic.twitter.com/gTQeARgK3r — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2018

Clayton Custer’s pull-up jumper got a divine bounce and rattled in with 3.6 seconds remaining as Loyola’s Cinderella run continued with a thrilling victory over Tennessee, 63-62. Ninety-eight-year old Sister Jean Delores-Schmidt, sitting courtside, may have had something to do with it. Or, perhaps, Loyola is a fantastic basketball team that’s outplayed two consecutive name-brand opponents while capturing the heart of a nation.

Sister Jean ready to cruise down to the ATL for that Sweet 16 action. 🍑🍑🍑#Loyola #Ramblers #MarchMadnesspic.twitter.com/R8jMq1mH3N — SouthernSportsNation (@SoSportsNation) March 18, 2018

For what it’s worth, Sister Jean has Loyola losing in the next round so let’s not get too warm and fuzzy.