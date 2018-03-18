Houston's Devin Davis, Who Missed Two Free Throws with 4 Seconds Left, Shot Free Throws By Himself After The Game

This is a heartbreaking photo on its face, with the score of the game still showing there on the scoreboard, and Houston’s Devin Davis out there all alone re-shooting the foul shots that could have won his team the game.
But it cuts a little deeper when you realize that Davis is a fifth-year senior. He’s good enough to have a professional career somewhere, and if that’s the path he chooses those lonely foul shots taken last night might help him someday. But those two misses were his last chance as a college basketball player.
