Houston's Devin Davis, Who Missed Two Free Throws with 4 Seconds Left, Shot Free Throws By Himself After The Game

This is a heartbreaking photo on its face, with the score of the game still showing there on the scoreboard, and Houston’s Devin Davis out there all alone re-shooting the foul shots that could have won his team the game.

45 minutes after the game, Houston's Devin Davis (who missed two FT's with 4 seconds left) is on the court, alone at the FT line. Michigan wins on a buzzer-beating three-pointer. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/I8DYNVMjM7 — Matt Gasper (@MattGKSNT) March 18, 2018

But it cuts a little deeper when you realize that Davis is a fifth-year senior. He’s good enough to have a professional career somewhere, and if that’s the path he chooses those lonely foul shots taken last night might help him someday. But those two misses were his last chance as a college basketball player.