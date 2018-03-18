Lane Kiffin is Demanding Credit For Picking UMBC

The world was in shock Friday night when (16) UMBC defeated (1) Virginia in the greatest upset in NCAA tournament history, except for Lane Kiffin, of course.

He was all UMBC:

Owls up for the Retrievers!! Come to #thefaU picked you to win it all! @espn pic.twitter.com/NrGkIwEOOo — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) March 17, 2018

Or was he? This tweet raised some serious eyebrows including from Eric Single of SI, who does not believe the head football coach at Florida Atlantic. Single also believes Kiffin filled out his bracket a day after the tournament began.

But Kiffin appears to be a man that wants his credit waaaaaaaaaayyyyy too much:

Still don’t believe Kiffin’s expertise? How about a screenshot from 7:21 pm? Just so the “haters” are aware, he has UMBC going all the way:

It is still unclear if Kiffin really picked them ahead of time, but one thing that isn’t unclear: he wants his credit.