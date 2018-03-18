Trevon Bluiett Spent Friday Night Correctly Pointing Out That Xavier Was Not the First No. 1 Seed to Lose

On Friday night, as Virginia’s historic loss to UMBC went final, Trevon Bluiett of Xavier spent some time pointing out the disrespect shown to Xavier as a Number 1 seed, where they were seen as the most likely to lose first.

“Xavier will be the first 1 Seed to drop out”… — Trevon Bluiett (@TrevonBluiett) March 17, 2018

Of course, most people expected that potential for a Xavier loss to be in play in the second round matchup, as top seeds were 132-0 entering the tournament in the first round. And tonight, Xavier lost to Florida State after blowing a double digit lead late and looking awful in the final minute. Maybe they would have had a better chance if they had given their best player an opportunity to score. So, sure, Xavier lost in the second round as a Number 1 seed, but at least they weren’t first. Suck on it, haters.