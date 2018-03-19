Biggest Winners From The 2018 NCAA Tournament's First Weekend

The first weekend of the 2018 NCAA Tournament is in the books and boy was it crazy. Here’s a look at the biggest winners from the first two rounds of this year’s tournament.

Sister Jean

Yeah, sure Loyola-Chicago has been one of the biggest stories of the tournament with its Sweet 16 run, but Sister Jean was the real winner this weekend. The team’s 98-year-old chaplain is the program’s biggest fan and has become the star of the tournament so far.

UMBC Athletics Twitter

While UMBC pulled off the biggest upset in college basketball history against Virginia, the school’s athletics twitter account was on fire.

John Calipari

John Calipari complained about Kentucky’s placement in this year’s tournament and seems to find something to whine about every year. But this time around it worked out for the Wildcats. Kentucky’s bracket has completely opened up and the path to a Final four is now clear.

The fifth-seeded Wildcats are now the highest seed left in the South Region. Hey, chaos is always good for someone. I can totally picture Calipari giving this speech to his team after Sunday night’s games:

Deandre Ayton

Look I know it was disappointing for DeAndre Ayton to lose in the first round, but now he can get the hell away from the disaster that is Arizona’s basketball program. Ayton’s sole focus will now turn to the 2018 NBA Draft, where he’s certain to be a high pick.