Iggy Azalea Burned Ex-Boyfriend Nick Young's Designer Clothes, Sent Him Video

It has been awhile since details have arisen of the former relationship between Iggy Azalea and Golden State Warriors guard Nick Young. But now, there is evidence to suggest Iggy is not holding on to any lasting memories:

“I texted him a video and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m burning your (bleep) … I don’t know where you’re at, probably with some girl, so I hope you get home quickly because I’m moving on.”

Remember, this was the relationship that ended after Iggy caught Swaggy P cheating on their home’s security system.