Roundup: Jets Were Smart to Move Up in the Draft; Two Men Injured in Austin Bombing; & Avengers: Infinity War Trailer is Must-See

Taylor Hill, a model … “Tennessee Has Fined Residents Nearly $100,000, Just For Braiding Hair” … pretty devastating: Columnist writes about losing his son … she found the Tinder app on his phone, and she hated that he played so many video games, so she grabbed the samurai sword … Bill Hader’s new HBO show is him as a hit man who takes an acting class … so Coachella sucks now, apparently … “Family of 4, including children, found dead in van in Garden Grove may have suffered carbon monoxide poisoning” … the piggyback bandit has been arrested … being friends with critics of Putin will get you killed in Russia … two men hurt in another Austin bombing …

Was the UMBC win over Virginia good or bad for basketball? And here’s my reaction on the radio as the Jets traded up in the draft. Fun podcast. [Podcast]

Very strong column on how Tony Bennett’s system at Virginia is not built for March. You can’t play the way the Cavs do and expect to win a title. [Yahoo Sports]

Did you know UMBC has a dominant chess program? [SI.com]

Silly take on the Jets trade. According to a “trade calculator,” the Jets overpaid, but then when you look at their other options, you see Lamar Jackson or Mason Rudolph. Who has faith in a defensive coach like Todd Bowles to turn either of those guys to franchise QB status, when they took Christian Hackenberg in the 2nd round and we haven’t even seen him yet? [Football Perspective]

Kentucky fans are still mad, over a week later, that I called Davidson’s Bob McKillop a better coach than John Calipari. This is a good breakdown of how Calipari has fared in the NCAA Tournament compared to his high-major peers. [Big Blue Banter]

Rory McIlroy stormed back to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Tiger Woods finished 5th. [Orlando Sentinel]

If you like the outdoors, you’ll enjoy this read on Ricky Rubio’s road trip through Utah. [Salt Lake Tribune]

The Rockets had a huge lead, squandered nearly all of it, and then pulled away to beat the Timberwolves in a game that featured a skirmish. [Chronicle]

Ten years ago this month, Stephen Curry blew up at the NCAA Tournament. [The Sporting News]

Avengers, Infinity War, is 1st weekend worthy.

This surveillance video of the bridge collapse in Florida is terrifying. There’s no warning, and down comes the bridge. Nobody had time to react.