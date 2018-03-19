LeBron James Gained 7 Pounds During a Game, Which is Weird

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst is out with a story today on LeBron James’ freakish body and the way he keeps it in tip-top shape. It wastes no time getting very weird.

In the past 15 years, stories about LeBron James‘ body have become a bit legendary with teammates. Seeing him turn his ankle nearly 90 degrees only to tighten his shoelaces and finish with a triple-double. Watching him show up four hours before a playoff game to get in a sweat-soaked workout, then play more than 40 minutes and score 40 points. And the topper: the time James gained seven pounds during an Eastern Conference finals game. Some Miami Heat teammates saw the scale and attest to it in amazement. James himself just shrugs and calls it “weird as hell.” The truly wild part is that it was from 271 pounds to 278 pounds, though James is much lighter these days.

Uhhhh. Any doctors out there care to use their big brains and explain how such a thing is possible? We dumb laypeople are out here operating under the assumption NBA players sweat out a bunch of water weight during games.

Is James somehow amassing seven pounds of lactic acid during 48 minutes of action? Is he human? Is there a sinister, conspiratorial explanation James haters can latch onto to make sense of this situation?

Weird as hell indeed.