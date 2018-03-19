NCAAB USA Today Sports

NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 Television Schedule

The first weekend of the NCAA Tournament brought great upheaval. Once-hopeful brackets now lay in shambles from coast to coast. The show, though, must go on as the 16 remaining teams compete for a spot in the Final Four beginning Thursday night.

Here is the television schedule.

Thursday

Loyola vs. Nevada | 7:07 p.m. EST | CBS | Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington

Texas A&M vs. Michigan | 7:37 p.m. | TBS | Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson

Kentucky vs. Kansas State | Approx. 9:37 p.m. | CBS | Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington

Florida State vs. Gonzaga | Approx. 10:07 p.m. | TBS | Brian Anderson, Chris Webber, Lisa Byington

Friday

Clemson vs. Kansas | 7:07 p.m. | CBS | Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Villanova vs. West Virginia | 7:27 p.m. | TBS | Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

Duke vs. Syracuse | Approx. 9:37 p.m. | CBS | Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson

Purdue vs. Texas Tech | Approx. 9:57 p.m. | TBS | Ian Eagle, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce

