Patrick Reed Throws Some Shade at Jordan Spieth During Arnold Palmer Invitational

Patrick Reed found himself in a difficult situation during the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday.

Reed’s ball came to rest in a peculiar spot with some tower cables and a tree right next to it. After consulting with a Tour official over if he could get relief, the official determined that, no, he would not be entitled to relief. This prompted Reed to throw his Ryder Cup buddy Jordan Spieth under a bus saying, “I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth guys.”

Thank God, the PGA Tour is now allowing fans to film with their phones so we get videos like this, otherwise we’d never know.

Reed eventually said he wanted a third opinion from a “unbiased source.”

No word on if he got a chance to talk to an unbiased source.