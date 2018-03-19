USA Today Sports

Robert Flores Replacing Matt Vasgersian as "MLB Central" Host

Robert Flores will replace Matt Vasgersian as host of MLB Central on MLB Network, The Big Lead has learned from two people with knowledge of the news. Unauthorized to speak publicly on the matter, they requested anonymity. MLB Network declined comment.

Vasgersian, who was named ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball play-by-play announcer in January, will continue to appear on MLB Network and appear on MLB Tonight this season.

MLB Central is a three-hour program airing weekday mornings, featuring highlights, news, and interviews. Flores will join Mark DeRosa and Lauren Shehadi, who are returning, as the show heads into its third season.

