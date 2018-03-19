Saquon Barkley's Girlfriend Announces They Are Expecting a Baby Right Before NFL Draft

Last year, Saquon Barkley and Anna Congdon, a sophomore at Penn State, went “social media” public with their relationship. Yesterday, Congdon announced on Instagram that the couple is expecting a child in one month, just a few days before the NFL Draft (April 26-28).

Saquon Barkley is expected to be a top three pick in the NFL Draft and there are plenty of moves that could impact whether he will be playing in Cleveland, New York (for the Giants or Jets) or elsewhere.