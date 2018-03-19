Tyronn Lue Is Stepping Away From Coaching Cavs to Focus on Health

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that head coach Tyronn Lue is stepping away from his coaching duties indefinitely to focus on his health:
Associate head coach Larry Drew will take over as first reported by Dave McMenamin:
Last year it was Steve Kerr, this year Tyronn Lue. Hoping that this is nothing serious and that coach Lue can come back better than ever for the playoffs. However, it seems like the grind and pressure of the NBA season is having a direct toll on Lue’s well-being, and this isn’t a short-term thing.
