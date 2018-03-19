Tyronn Lue Is Stepping Away From Coaching Cavs to Focus on Health

The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced that head coach Tyronn Lue is stepping away from his coaching duties indefinitely to focus on his health:

#Cavs say head coach Tyronn Lue is stepping away from his coaching duties indefinitely to focus on his health. pic.twitter.com/iyjZwjfKSe — Shlomo Sprung (@SprungOnSports) March 19, 2018

Associate head coach Larry Drew will take over as first reported by Dave McMenamin:

The Cavs announce that Tyronn Lue is stepping away from coaching the team for the time being. Associate head coach Larry Drew will take over. More to come. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 19, 2018

Last year it was Steve Kerr, this year Tyronn Lue. Hoping that this is nothing serious and that coach Lue can come back better than ever for the playoffs. However, it seems like the grind and pressure of the NBA season is having a direct toll on Lue’s well-being, and this isn’t a short-term thing.