On March 18, 1995, Michael Jordan announced his comeback with two simple words…”I’m back.”

A day later, on March 19, 1995, M.J. suited up for the Chicago Bulls against the Indiana Pacers, wearing the No. 45 because his iconic 23 had been retired by the Bulls after his retirement.

Even after all that time off, Jordan finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. 🐐