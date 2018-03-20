Daniel Bryan Cleared to Return to Wrestling, What Will His WrestleMania Role Be?

Daniel Bryan has been cleared to return to return to wrestling, WWE has announced. This is absolutely massive news in the world of professional wrestling, and something that he has been working for since the moment he announced his retirement from in-ring competition in early 2016.

The question now quickly turns to what his role will be at WrestleMania in New Orleans. It seems right now like he could be in a tag-team match with Shane McMahon against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Once again, this is great news for Daniel Bryan, who has been fighting for this day for quite some time. Hopefully it does not come at the detriment of his long-term health, and hopefully he can temper his style at least a little bit to shield himself from sustaining future concussions.