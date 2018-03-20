Deion Sanders Made A Fool Of Himself on Twitter

If you’re old enough, you may remember “Neon” Deion Sanders as one of the top athletes of the 1990s. Now, he’s some guy talking on television.
In that role, Sanders offered an opinion about some current NFL defensive backs on NFL Network. That opinion was contested by Pro Bowl defensive back Kevin Byard.
No big deal here. Just a couple of football guys with a difference of football opinion.
Except here’s where it gets good:
Sanders doesn’t know Byard is an NFL player (Titans).
With Sanders having rested his case, Byard was free to show the court just how errant Sanders’ case had been.
So, does Deion Sanders actually know who current players feel is the best?
It would appear not. Rather, it appears Sanders has been caught talking out his butt.
