Deion Sanders Made A Fool Of Himself on Twitter

If you’re old enough, you may remember “Neon” Deion Sanders as one of the top athletes of the 1990s. Now, he’s some guy talking on television.

In that role, Sanders offered an opinion about some current NFL defensive backs on NFL Network. That opinion was contested by Pro Bowl defensive back Kevin Byard.

How do you make this statement and not include the two first team AP All Pro safeties?? 🤔 @DeionSanders #INeedAnswers https://t.co/HzRaV3h85g — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) March 20, 2018

No big deal here. Just a couple of football guys with a difference of football opinion.

Except here’s where it gets good:

Sanders doesn’t know Byard is an NFL player (Titans).

You're looking at who writers tell u who's the best I know who players and former players feel is the best. I rest my case. You continue to be a fan and i will continue being the man. #Truth https://t.co/gnpwJHjxEK — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) March 20, 2018

With Sanders having rested his case, Byard was free to show the court just how errant Sanders’ case had been.

And if you didn’t know, I am a CURRENT player who watches a ton of film so trust me, I know who’s balling and who is not. Talking about be a fan 😂 https://t.co/s099lNjiq2 — Kevin Byard (@KB31_Era) March 20, 2018

So, does Deion Sanders actually know who current players feel is the best?

It would appear not. Rather, it appears Sanders has been caught talking out his butt.