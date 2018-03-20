PM Roundup: Emma Stone; Saquon Barkley Sits Out Pro Day; Stanton Begged Jeter Not To Blow Up Marlins

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which blah blah blah blah college basketball parity blah blah blah tournament better blah blah.

Emma gets sweet new gig: Emma Stone is now the new face of Louis Vuitton. That’s got to be a serious cash deal. Good for her.

Saquon doesn’t work out: Saquon Barkley didn’t work out at Penn State’s pro day. No running backs coaches showed up to the workout, so he had no reason to anyway.

Stanton wanted fire sale to wait: Giancarlo Stanton begged Derek Jeter to wait to blow up the Miami Marlins. Stanton apparently wanted Jeter to give the team a chance to contend before selling off its big names.

Tweet of the Day:

BREAKING: @WWEDanielBryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action! https://t.co/9GE9KfpeEV — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018

