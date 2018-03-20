Gennady Golovkin Accuses Canelo Alvarez Of Being Long-Time PED User

Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez are headed for a May 5 rematch of their 2017 fight, but GGG is already launching his first attack. On Tuesday he took aim at Alvarez’s integrity, claiming the 27-year-old has been a long time performance-enhancing drug user.

Alvarez recently tested positive for clenbuterol, which he says was the result of consuming tainted meat while training in Mexico. Golovkin isn’t buying that excuse:

“Come on, I told you, it’s not meat. Canelo’s team are using these drugs and everybody’s trying to pretend it’s not happening.” “This guy, he knows. This is not his first day in boxing. He proves he gets benefits from everyone and he can get away with it. The commentators, commission, doping commission — this is a very bad business, (it’s) not sport. Check him on a lie detector and then we can find out everything.”

He continued:

“Before the first fight, I knew he was not clean. Have a look at the video. He used some pills. It was pretty obvious when his muscles were all with traces of injections. I’ve known it for a long time.”

If that wasn’t enough, Golovkin also took aim at Canelo’s promotor, Oscar de la Hoya saying, “He is also not clean. He is dirty.”

Those are some strong accusations from Golovkin. For those thinking this might just be hyperbole to promote the rematch, that’s just simply not GGG’s style. He doesn’t pipe up like this unless he means it.

Meanwhile, the burden is on Alvarez to prove his innocence now. There have been legitimate cases positive tests from tainted meat, but they are extremely rare.