Here's Your First Look at ESPN's "Get Up"

Who’s up? pic.twitter.com/tfGDbEGoai
— Get Up (@Get_Up) March 20, 2018
Get Up, ESPN’s new three-hour morning show featuring Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle, and Jalen Rose debuts April 2nd. The network just released its first sneak peak at a trial run of the program.
Here’s what we learned:
- The staff hugs
- They were compensated for the rehearsal
- The studio has a gorgeous view of the East River and DUMBO
- Rose isn’t much of a soccer player
- The gang loves to have fun
- The second show will be better than the first, the second better than the third, and so on
- Omelet metaphors are used and understood
Adjust your expectations accordingly.
