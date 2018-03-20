Here's Your First Look at ESPN's "Get Up"

Get Up, ESPN’s new three-hour morning show featuring Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle, and Jalen Rose debuts April 2nd. The network just released its first sneak peak at a trial run of the program.

Here’s what we learned:

The staff hugs

They were compensated for the rehearsal

The studio has a gorgeous view of the East River and DUMBO

Rose isn’t much of a soccer player

The gang loves to have fun

The second show will be better than the first, the second better than the third, and so on

Omelet metaphors are used and understood

Adjust your expectations accordingly.