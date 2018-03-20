Here's Your First Look at ESPN's "Get Up"

USA Today Sports

ESPN

Get Up, ESPN’s new three-hour morning show featuring Mike Greenberg, Michelle Beadle, and Jalen Rose debuts April 2nd. The network just released its first sneak peak at a trial run of the program.

Here’s what we learned:

  • The staff hugs
  • They were compensated for the rehearsal
  • The studio has a gorgeous view of the East River and DUMBO
  • Rose isn’t much of a soccer player
  • The gang loves to have fun
  • The second show will be better than the first, the second better than the third, and so on
  • Omelet metaphors are used and understood

Adjust your expectations accordingly.

