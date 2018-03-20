Layoffs Hit FanRag Sports

As has been the trend too often lately, another sports media outlet was hit with layoffs on Tuesday. FanRag Sports took it on the chin today, as many writers were let go.

FanRag seems to be calling this a “restructuring” and it isn’t clear how long it will be going on. So far star baseball reporter Jon Heyman appears to be staying.

Here are a few who announced their departure:

Some unfortunate news: March 31 will be my last day @FanRagSports. Really enjoyed my time there and appreciated the opportunity to work with quality people. Looking forward to my next destination. Free agency, here I come. — Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) March 20, 2018

REPORT: Like many others, I am a casualty of the restructuring at FanRag. It's been a great experience writing for @FRSHoopz for the last 2.5 years. Appreciate them giving me a shot, and special thanks to @Bulls_Jay & @KellyScaletta. — Philly Fast Break (@PhillyFastBreak) March 20, 2018

Soooooo… I've been seeing a lot — way too many, tbh — "farewell" tweets from writers that I enjoy and respect over the last 48 hours. I'm not quite sure how to go about mine, but I have roughly 11 days to figure it out. — Mario T'Challamers (@NekiasNBA) March 20, 2018

Well, after a good couple of years, I'll be done at FanRag at the end of this month. Unfortunately too many great writers are gone too. Thank you to everyone who read my stuff. And as I now have nowhere to write, feel free to DM if you know an outlet that might be interested! — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) March 20, 2018

I was notified today that I'll be done @FanRagMLB at the end of the month. I appreciate everything they've helped me accomplish, but have to admit I feel sort of empty right now. This is a bad feeling. — Ryan Davis (@RyanQDavis) March 19, 2018

Unfortunately, I am among the many layoffs today at FanRag. Big thanks to @StokkeTommy for recruiting me more than three years ago, as well as excellent leadership of the site from @KellyScaletta and especially @Bulls_Jay, who is super amazing and easy to work with. — Jared Johnson (@jaredtjohnson21) March 20, 2018

As some of you have figured out, I'm part of the layoffs at FanRag. @Bulls_Jay, @JmeEisner and @StokkeTommy were great to work for. Just the nature of this business. In related news, if you want an NBA writer, I know a guy with experience. — Kelly Scaletta (@KellyScaletta) March 20, 2018

I was one of the original 5 writers for FanRag Sports when the site was getting started in 2012. I wrote for 3 years before taking a short break and returning to cover the #Patriots this season. Unfortunately budget cuts will leave me as a free agent at the end of March. — Stephen Sheehan (@StephenPSheehan) March 20, 2018

Unfortunately, I too was let go from FanRag during this re-structuring process of their. pic.twitter.com/KmxJ7ZKtSQ — Morten Stig Jensen (@msjnba) March 20, 2018

Life update: I'm being laid off by FanRag Sports. pic.twitter.com/jGx16ui9xj — Kristian Ibarra (@Kristian_Ibarra) March 20, 2018

An announcement of sorts: my NHL draft/prospect coverage with FanRag comes to an end at the end of March. It's been a great two years, and I'm thankful for my editors, past and present, who gave me the opportunity. — Hannah Stuart (@HockeywthHannah) March 20, 2018

I just got a phone call that I had been expecting for a while. On April 1, I will no longer have an outlet for my men’s hockey work. If anyone knows of any media looking for paid content, please let me know. I sincerely appreciate all of your support in my time with FanRag. — Erik Wollschlager (@SchlagsWrites) March 20, 2018

My time as NFL content manager at FanRag will be coming to an end March 31. Wanted to thank everyone I worked with there for making it such an enjoyable experience. Looking forward to any future opportunities that may come my way. — John Owning (@JohnOwning) March 20, 2018