Layoffs Hit FanRag Sports

As has been the trend too often lately, another sports media outlet was hit with layoffs on Tuesday. FanRag Sports took it on the chin today, as many writers were let go.

FanRag seems to be calling this a “restructuring” and it isn’t clear how long it will be going on. So far star baseball reporter Jon Heyman appears to be staying.

Here are a few who announced their departure:

