Roundup: Uber Self-Driving Car Kills Pedestrian; Sideline Reporter Met Her Husband on Twitter; & NBA King of the Jump Ball

Olivia Munn … sideline reporter Allie LaForce met her husband – a baseball player – when he slid into her DMs … “5 NYC doctors took bribes from drug maker to prescribe opioid” … why you should keep your inner circle small … “There is a massive Frito-Lay shortage in NYC bodegas” … weird seeing this Tesla “make or break” story; out here in LA, you see many of them, daily, and hear great things … a thief at a bookstore in Australia got caught in the sliding doors … “After Florida school shooting, St. Louis becomes hub for gun violence prevention activism” … Delta airlines had a puppy mix-up, and can you imagine what these families went through? … her bike was stolen, so she put up this sign, and you won’t believe what happened next … “Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal” …

Pretty slick move of the Redskins to get jerseys for Kirk Cousins’ parents as part of the wooing process. [MMQB]

An Über self-driving car struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona. [AP]

Steven Adams is the jump ball king of the NBA. Because he studied jump balls. [Norman Transcript]

The Miami Heat scored an NBA season-high 149 points in a double overtime win over Denver. [Miami Herald]

Here’s the story of West Virginia’s Sagaba Konate, the best shot blocker in college basketball. [SI.com]

Was the UMBC win over Virginia good or bad for basketball? And here’s my reaction on the radio as the Jets traded up in the draft. Fun podcast. [Podcast]

Unbelievable story of a girlfriend being abducted, police saying the boyfriend made up the story, and then having to settle out of court for $2.5 million when they couple was telling the truth. [Daily Mail]

Today is the day Penny Hardaway is expected to be announced

NBA players are hooked on their phones. It’s the first thing they check after meetings or games. Don’t get hooked, people. [Washington Post]

I love that professors are banning computers in class, and making students take notes by hand. [WSJ]

The Milwaukee Brewers like the movie Sandlot, apparently.

LeBron welcomed Kevin Love back with a 40-point triple double. I’ll leave out all jokes about Ty Lue.