Ryan Grant Somehow Healthy Enough to Sign With Colts for Way Less Money, After Ravens Say He Failed Physical

Ryan Grant has signed with the Indianapolis Colts, on a one-year deal worth $5 million. That comes just four days after the Baltimore Ravens voided a 4-year, $29 million deal with Ryan Grant shortly after free agency started, on the claim that Grant, who has never missed a game, failed a physical.

Grant was part of an initial free agency opening spending spree at wide receiver, which saw Allen Robinson (Bears) and Sammy Watkins (Chiefs) sign right away and set the market. That initial Grant contract seemed excessive, but nevertheless, the market changed when Jordy Nelson was released, and then signed in Oakland. The Raiders then released Michael Crabtree just hours before the Grant failed physical news came out, and Crabtree signed in Baltimore a day later.

It’s hard to be anything but skeptical about the Ravens here, who may have had some buyer’s remorse. Baltimore GM Ozzie Newsome says it was a medical decision, and not a football one. Grant’s agent Rocky Arceneaux said that Grant was able to suit up and play football that day and disagreed with the Ravens. Grant has miraculously healed enough to be be able to sign in Indianapolis, for way less money now. But I don’t expect this is the last we’ve heard on this story.