VIDEO: Ladies Eat Spoonfuls of Mayonnaise at Kings-Pistons Game

Mayonnaise is fine in moderation and not nearly as disgusting as some would lead you to believe. But eating it straight from the jar in aggressive spoonfuls is clearly a cry for help. That’s why we’re choosing to believe the women doing so at last night’s Kings-Pistons game were putting on some sort of ruse with no clear end game.
Even if they pulled the ol’ switcheroo and it was, in fact, delicious vanilla ice cream in that jar, getting over the mental block of digging into a rinsed-out mayo container is a significant obstacle.
They have our gag-fueled respect.
