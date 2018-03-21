Butch Jones Scores Internship With Alabama Football

Former Tennessee coach Butch Jones has found safe landing with the best football program in the country. The catch? His new position at Alabama comes with a slightly less impressive title than head coach.

“He’s an intern, an analyst,” Nick Saban told reporters Tuesday night. “I guess we could have several names for it. He can’t coach on the field. He can work with us off the field. And today was actually the first time he was cleared by the NCAA. We have these rules and I don’t even know what they’re called, like we can’t hire high school coaches. We can’t hire people that have recruited other players that we’re recruiting and all that. You have to go through a process with the NCAA, and that finally got completed today.”

We’re just going to ignore the “analyst” part and focus on “intern.” Saban said “intern” first. No one denies this! Butch Jones, champion of life, is now an intern. That’s what a 34-27 record will get you.

Jones is not the first overqualified person in recent years to do this. Robert DeNiro did the same thing in the aptly titled documentary The Intern. (Sidenote: How about that chemistry between Bob and Anne Hathaway? Purely electric)

The Intern. Very good movie. Funny. Robert DeNiro is so sweet, nice departure. On HBO. pic.twitter.com/77rOpW8wzs — MB (@mornincoffee) September 18, 2016

The most likely scenario here is Jones stays on for a few years, provides valuable tutelage, and walks away with multiple national championship rings. So the joke’s on everyone else.