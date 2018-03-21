Roundup: Former Lottery Winner Guilty of Bank Robbery; Thunder Choke in Boston; & Sicario Releases New Trailer

Camila Morrone, a model … “Lottery Winner Pleads Guilty To Bank Robbery” … did you know it was the 20th year of the Sean Jean label? … it greatly angers some scholars that Jordan Peterson has the ear of young men in this country … “Journalism can be a painfully lonely career” … this gentleman is in the mugshot Hall of Fame, but he wouldn’t be smiling if he killed someone … “Oregon man who told dog to attack black man and used racial slur says he’s not racist” … Congressman vs High School student … “Winner Of $560M Powerball Jackpot Can Stay Anonymous” …

Even if you try and joke on twitter – not that the joke in here was funny – the media’s coming after you. Yet another reason Instagram is much more fun. [Tribune]

A college rugby player was strangled and beaten in Bermuda after leaving a bar at 1 am. The rest, for now, is a mystery. [Philly.com]

Was the UMBC win over Virginia good or bad for basketball? And here’s my reaction on the radio as the Jets traded up in the draft. Fun podcast. [Podcast]

Fantastic look inside the ugly end of Giancarlo Stanton in Miami, which ended up with him on the loaded Yankees. [SI.com]

Without Kyrie Irving, the Celtics beat the Thunder after trailing by six with :24 left. [Herald]

Beer and wine sales are coming to Arizona basketball games at McKale Center, and you might need booze with how bad this team might be. [Tucson.com]

Devastating story about the captain of the Ottawa Senators and his wife losing their child one month before he was to be born. [Ottawa Sun]

“Politics has warped facts since the days of Pericles, but our ‘post-truth’ era offers a destructive new twist: defying facts as a badge of tribal allegiance.” [WSJ]

Clemson basketball coach Brad Brownell was on the hot seat entering this season, and now a Sweet 16 has saved his job. [Yahoo Sports]

The new Sicario trailer is predictably awesome.