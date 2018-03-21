Is James Harden Better Offensively Than Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James?

James Harden continues to threaten Steph Curry as the only unanimous MVP in NBA history, but what does that make him? Well, according to one offensive-minded coach, he is the greatest offensive player … ever.

Who is that coach? His coach, Mike D'Antoni. D’Antoni explains in detail to the Portland Tribune:

“He’s the best offensive player I’ve ever seen. The way he can pass, see the floor, get fouls, layups, floaters, maybe a lob, maybe out to the corner — he has so many weapons. Now he’s shooting that step-back 3. It’s impossible to guard him.”

This isn’t, well, really true.

Harden may very well be on his way to becoming an all-time great offensive player, but he isn’t even close to being the best.

This raises the question, has Mike D’Antoni not seen that many players?

One of the players that is without question better offensively than Harden D’Antoni actually coached, Kobe Bryant. Bryant under D’Antoni was not peak-Kobe Bryant, however, did D’Antoni not check out Bryant before the 2012 season?

Harden is not better on the offensive side than Bryant (obviously not on defense), therefore, he damn sure isn’t better offensively than the greatest player of all-time, Michael Jordan. Seen him, Mike?

Talk about “impossible” to guard. Does D’Antoni see the postseason? Because Harden’s postseason offensive resume is mediocre (at best), Jordan’s is sensational.

On a side note, one of D’Antoni’s reason for his statement is that Harden “gets fouls,” that is true, but he actually gets the same amount of free throw attempts per game as Jordan – 8.2. But here is the difference. Harden is getting there because the NBA nowadays calls everything, Jordan dealt with the hand-check.

What about LeBron James? Who is a better passer, a better scorer, and is more efficient? And again, does these things at a higher level in the most important games.

This is not even to say Harden ranks fourth, but Jordan, Bryant, and James clearly get the edge here.

James Harden is great offensively, but come on.