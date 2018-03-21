Justin Verlander-Kate Upton Wedding a Classy Affair

The place settings from Kate Upton’s wedding are the hottest story in sports right now. The traditional setup was the real star of the show in the Italian countryside that fine November day, even outshining the model and World Series champion Justin Verlander.
The open-feel venue is a close second. What a delightful atmosphere. The type of thing bound to land a bride on The Knot.
The photographer also did a nice job, as one would want do when shooting a celebrity reception. This shot of Upton and Verlander making an entrance came off as candid, not posed.
It appears the happy couple also sprung for a videographer — and it really paid off.
An all-around classy affair to be sure.
