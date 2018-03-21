Martellus Bennett Says NFL Players Just Want To Smoke Weed And Play Video Games In the Offseason

Martellus Bennett is blowing up the spots of every NFL player everywhere. The free agent tight end revealed the offseason goals of every NFL player: smoke weed, play video games and eat cereal.

Here’s a look at Bennett’s explanation during an snippet from an episode of Complex’s “Out of Bounds.”

What NFL players do in the off-season, according to @MartysaurusRex: ✔️ Play video games

✔️ Smoke weed

✔️ Eat cereal

❌ Read a book FULL EP: https://t.co/rHMnMIJfNg pic.twitter.com/crcZnj5KB0 — Out of Bounds (@OutOfBounds) March 20, 2018

There have been a number of stories which document just how easy it is to beat the NFL drug test (which begs the question as to how Josh Gordon failed so many times).

Bennett, who has always been outspoken is his career, has done a handful of interviews in the last few days. And while he might be doing so to get back onto the radar of NFL teams, Bennett surely isn’t helping his stock in free agency, as the New England Patriots released the tight end in early March. Bennett said he’s mulling retirement, something he has discussed openly since the Green Bay Packers waived him midway through the 2017 season. On the show, he said he’s still contemplating retirement.

But while he manages negotiations with NFL teams, he’s probably going to be selected to partake in the NFL’s not-so-random drug testing. Roger Goodell won’t love what Bennett had to say.