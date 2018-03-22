Ben Simmons and Tinashe Are Officially Instagram Official

USA Today Sports

Ben Simmons opened up the internet to a world of speculation when he commented on the singer Tinashe’s Instagram page a couple weeks ago, and now the mystery is solved. They’re a full-fledged couple, with Simmons writing a caption “This is a dime I can’t pass”:

This is a dime I can’t pass 😂🤷🏽‍♂️👸🏽

A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

Lucid dreaming

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

Boutta sing with my lil singin ass 🙄

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

Where’s bae?

A post shared by TINASHE (@tinashenow) on

