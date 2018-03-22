Dan Hurley Suddenly Gives a Crap About UConn Job, Takes It

Dan Hurley will leave Rhode Island and take the UConn job, his current school confirmed this morning. The deal is reportedly for six years and was accepted over a longterm offer from the Rams which would have paid north of $2 million annually.

UConn gets a rising coaching star. Hurley gets a program with a national championship pedigree. It’s a good fit. But him landing there is a bit surprising, considering how little he cared about the open job last weekend. Or any other open job.

Dan Hurley: “I could give a crap about who has an opening right now.” Hurley is the frontrunner for UConn. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanESPN) March 17, 2018

Now, if you’re thinking, ‘of course that’s what he said, his team was still alive in the NCAA Tournament,’ know that this came after Duke had breezed past Rhode Island. It probably wouldn’t have been the best look if he’d used the postgame to announce his intention to bounce over to Storrs, but it’s a reminder that coaching carousel comments should always be taken with a grain of salt, as people tend to have rapid changes of heart.