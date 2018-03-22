NBA USA Today Sports

Joel Embiid Calls Colin Cowherd a Coward

Joel Embiid Calls Colin Cowherd a Coward

NBA

Joel Embiid Calls Colin Cowherd a Coward

Back in October, Colin Cowherd tweeted that it was time for the Philadelphia 76ers to “abandon the process”.  He also predicted that they were not going to win 40 games:

Today, after the Sixers won their 40th game, Joel Embiid fired back at Cowherd.  Embiid called Cowherd a coward with a nice, if not tired, play on words.

Ouch.

Embiid had liked Cowherd’s tweet at the time it was posted, so you know he had this response queued up for a while now. Perhaps this will be a topic on The Herd today, continuing the content cycle.

, , , , NBA

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NBA
Home