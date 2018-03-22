PM Roundup: Morena Baccarin; Spurs Beg Kawhi To Return; Sam Darnold Aces Pro Day

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, which did not reach the Sweet 16.

Deadpool 2 trailer drops: Deadpool 2’s latest trailer is out, and luckily for us all, Morena Baccarin will be reprising her role as Vanessa.

Spurs beg Kawhi to return: The San Antonio Spurs held a players-only meeting to implore Kawhi Leonard to return for the postseason.

Darnold shines at pro day: Sam Darnold looked fantastic during USC’s pro day on Wednesday. Darnold was zipping the ball all over the field despite a rare, heavy downpour in Los Angeles.

Tweet of the Day:

Frank Gore hasn’t missed a game since 2010. In college, he tore both ACLs and his right meniscus. He’ll be one of the five most prolific rushers in NFL history if he doesn’t play another down. — Chris Biderman (@ChrisBiderman) March 22, 2018

