Patrick Reed Goes All-In Against Jordan Spieth, "My back still hurts from the Ryder Cup"

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth will face each other on Friday at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas. The two Ryder Cup buddies, who always provide plenty of excitement during that event, should make for interesting viewing.
Here’s why.
Reed recently took a jab at his buddy during the Arnold Palmer Invitational after being informed he wouldn’t be afforded a drop. When the rules official told him, Reed said, “I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth guys, ” referring to Spieth’s near 30-minute drop-debacle during the 2017 Open Championship.
Fast forward to Thursday in Austin and we’ve got Captain America coming in hot against his buddy, who he will face on Friday in the group stage of the WGC-Match Play.
After winning his second match on Thursday, Reed dropped this line when asked about Spieth’s strengths as a match-play golfer.
Oh my!
Can these two just play Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the finals?
Golf Twitter has reacted appropriately.
