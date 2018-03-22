Patrick Reed Goes All-In Against Jordan Spieth, "My back still hurts from the Ryder Cup"

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth will face each other on Friday at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas. The two Ryder Cup buddies, who always provide plenty of excitement during that event, should make for interesting viewing.

Here’s why.

Reed recently took a jab at his buddy during the Arnold Palmer Invitational after being informed he wouldn’t be afforded a drop. When the rules official told him, Reed said, “I guess my name needs to be Jordan Spieth guys, ” referring to Spieth’s near 30-minute drop-debacle during the 2017 Open Championship.

Fast forward to Thursday in Austin and we’ve got Captain America coming in hot against his buddy, who he will face on Friday in the group stage of the WGC-Match Play.

After winning his second match on Thursday, Reed dropped this line when asked about Spieth’s strengths as a match-play golfer.

I asked Patrick Reed to give me a scouting report on what makes Jordan Spieth such a strong match play opponent. His response? "I don't know, my back still hurts from the last Ryder Cup (laughter)." — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) March 22, 2018

Oh my!

Can these two just play Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for the finals?

Golf Twitter has reacted appropriately.

Reed is the friend everyone has who cracks awkward jokes that he thinks are funny but are just a little too real and biting to not come off as mean. https://t.co/jbYjkVOt0e — Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) March 22, 2018

Spieth-Reed should just be the finals and played over the next 3 days like a first-class cricket match https://t.co/OTzptZotFU — Shane Bacon (@shanebacon) March 22, 2018

Just seeing this. Did that really happen? (Please say “yes.”) https://t.co/MyWF05CaZL — T.J. Auclair (@tjauclair) March 22, 2018

Let them play 72. https://t.co/K73hP479tR — Will Gray (@WillGrayGC) March 22, 2018

I'll say it again: If Spieth has any sense of humor, he'll bring his own rules official to the first tee tomorrow. https://t.co/Q60zD6mB6I — Joel Beall (@JoelMBeall) March 22, 2018