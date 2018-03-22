PODCAST: Aaron Torres Reacts to the NCAA Tournament; Previews Sweet 16

After one of the wildest opening weekends of the NCAA Tournament, college basketball expert Aaron Torres joins the podcast to break it all down and preview the remainder of the tournament:
Torres can be read on The Athletic and heard on his podcast, the Aaron Torres Sports Podcast, and starting March 24 on Fox Sports Radio, Saturdays from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET.
Aaron and I discuss
- The opening weekend
- What went wrong with Virginia
- Biggest upset ever?
- Tom Izzo’s struggles
- Am I a bandwagon fan?
- Who is the favorite going forward
- Is there pressure on John Calipari?
- Sweet 16 preview
- Is there Cavaliers and Warriors fatigue
- Why he does not watch Game of Thrones
