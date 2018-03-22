PODCAST: Aaron Torres Reacts to the NCAA Tournament; Previews Sweet 16

After one of the wildest opening weekends of the NCAA Tournament, college basketball expert Aaron Torres joins the podcast to break it all down and preview the remainder of the tournament:

Torres can be read on The Athletic and heard on his podcast, the Aaron Torres Sports Podcast, and starting March 24 on Fox Sports Radio, Saturdays from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. ET.

Aaron and I discuss

The opening weekend

What went wrong with Virginia

Biggest upset ever?

Tom Izzo’s struggles

Am I a bandwagon fan?

Who is the favorite going forward

Is there pressure on John Calipari?

Sweet 16 preview

Is there Cavaliers and Warriors fatigue

Why he does not watch Game of Thrones

I make my NBA Finals pick, and @Aaron_Torres isn't letting me get away with it! Full episode out tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/G77gBHPf6a — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) March 22, 2018