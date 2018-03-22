Roundup: Stormy Daniels Interview to Air on 60 Minutes, Spice Girls Reunion?, Reddit Bans Gun Sales

Barbara Palvin … Spotify will be in a lot of new car dashboards … Bruce Springsteen Broadway residence extends until December … Spice Girls reunion coming? … Nancy Lieberman hired as Big3 coach … “Google unveils plans to boost news subscriptions and combat fake news” … An open letter to America apologizing on behalf of Syracuse basketball … Reddit bans gun sales … The alleged Austin bomber left a 25-minute audio confession … These movies and TV shows are gone from Netflix in April … Infographic of how chemical weapons have been used over time … “How to stop seeing awkward Tinder dates on LinkedIn” … What to put and what not to put on your resumes … Stormy Daniels interview will be on 60 Minutes on Sunday … Ozzy Osbourne sues AEG, which has ramifications in AEG vs. MSG war.

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick invests $150 million into a company that buys distressed strip mall real estate and repurposes it for the digital world [QZ]

Rick Pitino is defiant and he wants another job [Washington Post]

An interview with porn star Jesse Jane [GQ]

53 people to follow on gambling Twitter … this time next year our new writer Vik Chokshi will be on this list [Sports Handle]

“A geneticist at Harvard Medical School has retrieved DNA from more than 900 ancient people. His findings trace the prehistoric migrations of our species.” [NY Times]

Why aren’t there iconic sports posters anymore? [Vice Sports]

The 101 dishes that changed America [Thrillist]

A mink and a dog form a rat-hunting tag-team

This video of pouring water down a 50-meter well is oddly hypnotic

MIT robot fish