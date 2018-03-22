Tom Hallion Went Full Ump Show, Ejected Gabe Kapler and Three Pitchers in a Spring Training Game

The players may be in Spring Training and trying to work on things, but umpire Tom Hallion is in mid-season form. Today, he ejected three different pitchers for hitting batters, and also tossed Philadelphia Phillies manager Gabe Kapler when he came out to argue about one of the ejections, and also ejected Kapler’s replacement, bench coach Rob Thompson, an inning later.

Here’s video of the three pitcher ejections. The first, Matt Boyd of Detroit, came on a ball that came in and grazed the batter. Ron Gardenhire came out to argue that one, but managed to avoid the hook.

The next ejection was of Parker Frazier, wearing #99 in a spring training game, on an 81-mph slider on a 1-2 count. Kapler got ejected after that one. Probably for correctly telling Hallion to grow a brain.

The final one happened in the last inning when Pedro Beato threw a 1-1 fastball that rode inside.