Point/Counterpoint: Cleveland Browns Using 1st and 4th Picks on Quarterbacks, Great Idea or Really Dumb?

The draft discussion for weeks has been whether the Cleveland Browns will take a QB with the first pick or the fourth pick; what about both?

This idea was first brought up by Clay Travis, going on to say they should take a third QB with the 33rd pick.

Then yesterday, the most trusted voice in the NFL, Adam Schefter, insisted on discussing the idea. When on the topic of the Browns taking a QB with the first and fourth pick, Schefter said it was one of the smartest things he has ever heard, and that it is “not out of the question” to occur:

So we have a difference of opinion. Bobby Burack takes the side that it would make sense, while Jason Lisk got angry online about the mere thought of this move. Let’s debate!

BOBBY BURACK – IT’S A GREAT IDEA

Most would say this idea is berserk, but it actually makes a ton of sense. The Browns need a franchise QB, they cannot move forward unless they find their guy. There is no question that if they were to take two QBs, one and four, it increases their chances of finding that guy immensely.

Unless they are completely sold on one of these QBs – Sam Darnold, Josh Rosen, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson – why not consider it? And by all counts, they have not seemed all in on any of them like past teams with the first pick.

Whether one of these QBs actually fits with the Browns’ roster or not, will not even be close to being confirmed until training camp. There is no way of being sure on any of these five come draft night.

By doing so, they would be passing up on likely Saquon Barkley, that is fine. If the team’s chances of finding their franchise QBs increases significantly enough by taking two, that is more valuable than what Barkley could bring if they botch the QB pick this year (like they have before). What if one these QBs isn’t accepting of the losing culture? They now have options.

Another primary reason the Browns should consider this is a result of so many young QBs getting hurt recently. In recent years, many of the young QBs that have made an impact instantly have already experienced serious injuries: Carson Wentz, Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson, Derek Carr, Robert Griffin III (he was phenomenal his rookie season).

Diving in on those injuries, which teams were able to recover from losing their QB? The Redskins and Eagles (the others, not so much). Why? Because they had an admirable backup plan in place. Unless the Browns think that can be Tyrod Taylor for the next few years, this is yet another reason the idea should be fathomed.

Would drafting a QB with the first and fourth pick be advised and be the most efficient way to build this team? Of course not. Is it the safest way to becoming respectable again? Yes.

