PM Roundup: Ariel Winter; Stephen Curry To Return; Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is Finally In MLS

Ariel takes a break: Ariel Winter is reportedly taking time off from classes at UCLA. The 20-year-old started her freshman year back in September and has decided she wants to focus on acting…and probably her serious Instagram work too.
Steph is back: Stephen Curry is set to return after a six-game absence. His latest ankle injury appears to be healed.
Zlatan has landed: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is finally in Major League Soccer. Get ready for the awesomeness.
In Case You Missed It on The Big Lead:
Tony Parker Takes A Harsh Shot at Kawhi Leonard
Michael Bennett Indicted for Allegedly Pushing and Injuring an Elderly, Disabled Security Guard at Super Bowl
Dan Patrick and Stugotz Escalate WWE-Style Beef, DP References Le Batard Show SiriusXM Talks
What the Heck Was Nevada’s Plan at the End of the Game?
Around the Sports Internet:
Tua Tagovailoa’s injury makes Alabama’s quarterback battle even more interesting
Chris Beard has Texas Tech playing a really fun brand of basketball right now.
Ndamukong Suh and the Jets might be a match made in…somewhere.
Brock Osweiler is signing with the Miami Dolphins
