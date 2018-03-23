PM Roundup: Ariel Winter; Stephen Curry To Return; Zlatan Ibrahimovic Is Finally In MLS

The Big Lead’s PM Sports Roundup, where everybody knows your name. Except Lance. Lance is a self-absorbed jerk.

Ariel takes a break: Ariel Winter is reportedly taking time off from classes at UCLA. The 20-year-old started her freshman year back in September and has decided she wants to focus on acting…and probably her serious Instagram work too.

💘Lake Tahoe Life💘 A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Aug 25, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Steph is back: Stephen Curry is set to return after a six-game absence. His latest ankle injury appears to be healed.

Zlatan has landed: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is finally in Major League Soccer. Get ready for the awesomeness.

