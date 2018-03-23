Jenna Jameson Weighs in on Cleveland Browns' Draft Strategy, Prefers QB With Biggest Hands

Last week, Bryan Curtis wrote an excellent piece for The Ringer on the proliferation of NFL Draft gurus. One name he neglected to mention, though, is adult film actress Jenna Jameson, who, like Kevin Costner in Draft Day, recently got into character as pretend general manager of the Cleveland Browns.

When asked how she’d navigate the first and fourth picks in the upcoming draft, Jameson wasted no time identifying her preferred quarterback of the future.

And he has a big arm.

Josh Allen — Jenna Jameson (@jennajameson) March 22, 2018

Jameson only named one player, so it’s unclear what she’d like to see Cleveland do with the No. 4 selection. Using two picks for one guy seems like very poor work, even by Browns standards.

The most amusing thing about this little non-story is the sheer volume of dudes earnestly debating both draft strategy and Allen’s quarterbacking ability at the next level in Jameson’s replies. It’d be above-average absurdist art if done intentionally.